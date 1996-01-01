TOWER Software TRIM Context

Incorporating document management, email management, process management and records management in a single application, TRIM Context managems and secures vital information assets. TRIM Context is the only software you'll ever need for a complete enterprise document and records management solution.

Click Here To Download:

•Product Brochure: TOWER Software TRIM Context



Managing and Securing Your Vital Information Assets



TOWER Software, a leading enterprise content management (ECM) provider, delivers electronic document and records management (EDRM) software solutions. Our award-winning solutions empower more than 1000 organizations to manage and secure their vital information assets. The TRIM Context software solution is a single, integrated platform that manages business information through its complete lifecycle.



A Proven Solution

TRIM Context manages and secures vital information assets, enabling the automatic capture of information while maintaining current daily procedures. As a result, compliance with legislative, regulatory, and corporate standards and mandates is achieved. Along with TOWER Software's world class support services, this powerful solution makes an ideal platform for your corporate ECM system.



DoD 5015.2-STD Certified

TRIM Context is in compliance with the mandatory requirements of DoD 5015.2-STD – Chapters 2 and 4. In addition to these mandatory requirements, TRIM Context also provides all the ‘Other Useful Features' found in the Non-Mandatory chapter of the standard.



Document Management

TRIM Context provides everything an organization needs for integrated document management from creation through destruction. The solution enables your organization to manage and secure any type of business object, including spreadsheets, memos, engineering drawings, films, and more.



E-mail Management

With TRIM Context, email becomes just another form of information to be managed. Regardless of the scope of your system, TRIM Context makes capturing and managing email straightforward and easy.



Process Management

To help your enterprise improve productivity and maximize efficiency, TRIM Context includes high-end, graphical process management functionality. Your organization can manage ad-hoc workflow and standard procedures, as well as complex workflow.



Records Management

Considering the increased burden of regulations and requirements that are faced today, public and private-sector entities alike must demonstrate absolute integrity and accountability. To accomplish this, organizations across government and industry choose TRIM Context to manage both their paper-based and electronic records.

