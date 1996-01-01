OnBase COLD/ERM

OnBase COLD (Computer Output to Laser Disk) is the ideal solution for managing the storage of reports, statements and invoices, or virtually any document that originates as host-generated data. By storing information on inexpensive electronic media, OnBase COLD reduces and often eliminates the need to store reports on paper, microfilm or microfiche. Among the most cost -justifiable of all document technologies, COLD saves money by reducing printing and storage costs, and increases productivity by streamlining filing and retrieval.

OnBase COLD automatically identifies compresses and indexes reports and statements that are output from computer systems as printed, COM or text files. COLD, sometimes referred to as Enterprise Report Management (ERM), invariably results in faster storage and retrieval of information and significant cost savings over paper and micrographic equipment and supplies.

OnBase COLD supports the ASCII text file format. With the addition of optional COLD filters, OnBase offers capability for importing PCL, AFP or DJDE file types.

OnBase Advanced COLD, a high-performance version of OnBase COLD, employs multi-threaded processing to accommodate large volumes of files. By taking full advantage of multiprocessor workstations and optimally balancing available system resources, this module processes typical reports at more than several GB per hour. Advanced COLD also offers the additional feature of column indexing, which allows for quicker text searching of very large text documents.

