ImageControls

If you are a software developer looking for the easiest way to add sophisticated image-processing and capture features to your application, ImageControls is for you. This set of easy-to-use visual programming tools enables commercial developers, VARs, integrators and corporate developers to quickly and easily create powerful imaging applications for Microsoft Windows environment.ImageControls is the industry's most comprehensive set of ActiveX controls for building production-level document imaging applications. Using ImageControls, you can develop applications that speed the indexing of images, Increase OCR accuracy, and decrease overall image file size to make your application a cost effective and efficient document management solution.Best of all, applications based on ImageControls can take full advantage of the sophisticated image-processing features of Kofax Adrenaline products.