Build vs. Buy: Development Issues in Production Capture

This white paper describes how to evaluate a make/buy decision for a document capture product. By following each of the steps below and filling out the worksheets, you will be able to make reasonable estimates for the cost of developing a capture application which you can then compare with the cost of purchasing a commercial product.
There are five basic steps to consider when developing a software application:
The cost of each of these steps varies depending on how complex your application requirements are. The five sections below explain how to estimate the cost of each step.
The coding phase is required for all software projects and is generally the most complex and time consuming. The time required depends on a number of factors, and you should take all of the following into consideration:
The worksheet below allows you to estimate the coding time for your application based on the types of features you plan to implement. It assumes that the application is written in Visual Basic and that moderate error checking is being performed.
|
Feature
|
Toolkit Needed
|
Man Months
|
Required for your application?
|
Man months for your application
|
Basic standalone scan application
|
Yes
|
2
|
|
|
Automatic document separation
|
No
|
1
|
|
|
LAN based operation (multiple stations)
|
No
|
4
|
|
|
Full-text OCR
|
Yes
|
1
|
|
|
Zonal OCR
|
Yes
|
2
|
|
|
Zonal ICR
|
Yes
|
1
|
|
|
Bar code recognition
|
Yes
|
1
|
|
|
Automatic form ID
|
Yes
|
1
|
|
|
Key from image
|
No
|
2
|
|
|
Export to back end system
|
No
|
1
|
|
|
Installation
|
Yes
|
1
|
|
|
Remote scanning over Internet
|
No
|
6
|
|
|
Full-page QC
|
No
|
2
|
|
|
Centralized batch management
|
No
|
2
|
|
|
Total basic coding time
|
|
Add 30% if you require very complete error handling
|
|
|
Subtract 20% if you require no error handling
|
|
|
Add 30% if using C or C++
|
|
|
Add 20% for final unit test and integration
|
|
|
Add 10% for management overhead
|
|
|
Total coding time
|
|
Burdened monthly cost of one programmer
|
|
Grand total coding cost
|
Here's an example of how to use the worksheet:
This is a moderately sophisticated capture application with a total coding time of 14.4 man months. A Visual Basic programmer has a burdened annual cost of about $90,000, or $7,500 per month, so the total cost of the coding phase is $108,000.
2. Testing
In general, testing time is best calculated as a percentage of coding time, since more complex applications normally require longer and more involved test procedures.
|
Feature
|
Required for your application?
|
Man Month Calculation
|
Man months for your application
|
Basic testing and quality assurance
|
30%
|
Extensive scanner testing
|
20%
|
Stress testing
|
10%
|
Regression testing
|
20%
|
Total testing time
|
Burdened monthly cost of one tester
|
Total testing cost
Continuing our example from above:
Total testing time is therefore 8.5 man months. At a burdened monthly cost of $5,000 for a tester, the total cost of the testing phase is $42,000.
Documentation can generally be estimated as approximately 30% of total coding time for a technical manual of average depth and complexity.
Your cost may vary dramatically, however, depending on how many people you need to train, their level of sophistication, and whether you choose to provide any documentation at all.
|
Feature
|
Required for your application?
|
Man Month Calculation
|
Man months for your application
|
Basic documentation time
|
30%
|
Online help
|
15%
|
Total documentation time
|
Burdened monthly cost of one tech writer
|
Total documentation cost
Continuing our example, the average cost of documenting our project is 30% of 14.4 man months, or 4.3 man months. At a burdened cost of $5,000 per month for a tech writer, the total cost of the documentation phase is $21,000.
Routine maintenance is required to repair bugs, add features, and to keep up with changes forced on you by outside vendors. The worksheet below shows how to calculate maintenance requirements.
|
Feature
|
Required for your application?
|
Man Month Calculation
|
Man months for your application
|
Basic annual maintenance
|
15% of coding time
|
Operating system updates
|
1
|
Scanner updates
|
.5
|Toolkit updates
|
1
|
Compiler and tool updates
|
.5
|
Total maintenance time
|
Burdened monthly cost of one programmer
|
Total maintenance cost per year
Continuing our example once again:
Total maintenance time is therefore 5.2 man months per year. At a burdened cost of $7,500 for a Visual Basic programmer, the total cost of the maintenance phase is $39,000 per year.
Technical support is required to train users, answer questions, troubleshoot problems, and to generally maintain the system. The amount of time required depends on how extensive your support needs are, as shown in the worksheet below.
|
Feature
|
Required for your application?
|
Man Month Calculation
|
Man months for your application
|
Basic telephone help desk support
|
.5 per user
|
User training
|
.2 per user
|
System administration and maintenance
|
20% of coding time
|Advanced troubleshooting and administration
|
.5 per user
|
Total support time
|
Burdened monthly cost of one support technician
|
Total support cost per year
Support time is primarily related to system size and number of users. Continuing our example from above, and assuming that the system has 6 users:
Total support time is therefore 7.1 man months per year. At a burdened cost of $6,000 for a system administrator, the total cost of the support phase is $42,000 per year. (If advanced troubleshooting is required, this cost would increase to 10.1 man months, or $60,000 per year.)
The total cost of developing a custom application is the sum of the cost of each phase. The maintenance and support phases need to be calculated for the life of the project, and five years is usually a good benchmark time period to use. The worksheet below shows the final calculation.
|Phase
|Cost
|Coding
|Testing
|Documentation
|Maintenance
|Support
|Total initial cost
|Phase
|Cost
|Maintenance (years 2-5)
|Support (years 2-5)
|Total five-year cost
Finishing our example, the total initial cost of the project is:
The total initial cost of the project is $252,000. Maintenance and support for years 2-5 amount to an additional $324,000, for a total five-year cost of $576,000.
Your costs will vary depending on what kind of application you write and how extensively you document and support it. However, whatever type of application you need, the methodology described in this application note can help you estimate your total costs and compare it to the cost of buying a commercial application that meets your requirements.
