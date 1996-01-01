Ascent for Invoices

Ascent for Invoices ensures that documents are classified and indexed for easy retrieval in an electonic archive system. You will save time by quickly delivering your invoices and key data field values to your online archival and retrieval systems for further processing without a lot of manual data entry.

Click Here To Download:

•Product Sheet: Ascent For Invoices



Imagine processing all your invoices the day they are received, no matter how many batches you handle each day. Picture the benefits of recording the batch number and date received, identifying the vendor and even capturing data from key invoice fields — not manually, but automatically with a high-powered document scanner. Think of the time you would save by quickly delivering your invoices and key data field values to your online archival and retrieval systems for further processing — without a lot of manual data entry. Welcome to the power of Ascent for Invoices.

Say Good-Bye to Retrieval Time

How much time does your AP team waste every day just in locating and retrieving documents from file cabinets? Ascent for Invoices ensures that documents are classified and indexed for easy retrieval in an electronic archive system. Now other departments can retrieve files themselves instead of tying up your AP team. And when you do need to retrieve a document, it is available in seconds — not minutes, hours or days.

Never Miss a Discount Again

Early payment discounts are a sure way to minimize costs. But you can only take advantage of them if your AP team can expedite payment. Whether you process dozens or thousands of invoices each day, Ascent for Invoices accelerates your workflow so you can make the most of vendor discounts. Using sophisticated data extraction technology, it identifies invoices so they can be quickly routed to the appropriate AP representative for immediate fulfillment.

Gain An Auditable Business Process

Ascent for Invoices helps you keep a record of your AP process. As each batch of invoices is scanned into the process, it is electronically date and time stamped, and the vendor and invoice date are automatically identified. This gives your ERP or archive systems the necessary information to recall any invoice when you need it.

Built on the Power of Ascent

Ascent for Invoices is built on Ascent Capture, the world's most popular information capture platform. Ascent reduces costs and accelerates business processes by automating the three basic steps in capturing information: collecting data and documents from the source, transforming them into retrievable information, and delivering it all into databases, content management systems and line-of-business applications. Ascent is a robust platform that can be easily deployed in a single department or be expanded to support the capture needs of an entire distributed enterprise. With Ascent as its foundation, Ascent for Invoices is a solid solution for accelerating your AP workflow.

Click Here To Download:

•Product Sheet: Ascent For Invoices

