The Xerox DocuMate 520 Scanner is a compact and effective hi-speed scanner perfect for workgroups and other decentralized scanning applications. The DocuMate 520 has a 50-page-plus automatic document feeder that scans 20 pages per minute. It features 600x1200 dpi optical resolution, 48-bit color, Hi-Speed USB 2.0 interface and scans everything from photos up to legal-sized documents.

The Xerox DocuMate 520 Scanner is a compact and effective hi-speed scanner perfect for workgroups and other decentralized scanning applications. By eliminating seldom used options such as duplex capability and a SCSI interface, Xerox offers this model at a price that enables businesses to achieve high levels of productivity by distributing fast cost-effective scanners throughout the organization.

It also features one of the smallest footprints available of any business-oriented flatbed scanner on the market.

