Source: Ricoh Corporation
The Ricoh IS450SE/DE is the first scanner to pass US EPA's rigorous Energy Star® specification standard.
- Ricoh Contact Image Sensor (CIS) enables double sided documents to be scanned in a single operation
- Duplex Scanning at a swift 102ipm, simplex mode scanning at 69ppm
- Handles the broadest range of paper sizes - up to 11" X 17"
- Standard SCSI-2 (SCAM) interface and ISIS and TWAIN compliant software drivers
- Comes standard with Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) that can handle upto 150 standard letter size sheets