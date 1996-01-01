www.ecmconnection.com

Ricoh IS450SE/DE

The Ricoh IS450SE/DE is the first scanner to pass US EPA's rigorous Energy Star® specification standard.
  • Ricoh Contact Image Sensor (CIS) enables double sided documents to be scanned in a single operation
  • Duplex Scanning at a swift 102ipm, simplex mode scanning at 69ppm
  • Handles the broadest range of paper sizes - up to 11" X 17"
  • Standard SCSI-2 (SCAM) interface and ISIS and TWAIN compliant software drivers
  • Comes standard with Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) that can handle upto 150 standard letter size sheets
