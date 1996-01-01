Source: Z-Source, Inc.
The Ricoh IS330DC scanner delivers fast, high quality, full-color images for those working with demanding color applications. Numerous users in a workgroup can share the IS330DC with its optional network interface card.
- Fast monochrome scanning at rates of up to 38 pages per minute (ppm) simplex
- Color scanning rates of up to 21 pages per minute (ppm) simplex
- 50-page Auto Reversing Document Feeder (ARDF) for duplex scanning
- Includes TWAIN and ISIS drivers
- Standard SCSI-2/3 Interface
- Optional IEEE1394 Interface (Firewire)
- Optional Network Interface
- Quickscan and Desktop Binder software included