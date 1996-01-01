www.ecmconnection.com

Ricoh IS01

The Ricoh Aficio IS01 image scanner offers the high-speed, high-volume scanning capabilities you need to keep your office organized and operating efficiently. The Aficio IS01 allows you to scan documents up to A3 (11" x 17") size with unprecedented cost performance.
  • 1.65 seconds per scan (A4 size at 200 dpi)
  • Scan up to dpi and 256 levels of gray
  • Includes TWAIN and ISIS software drivers
  • Standard 30 sheet automatic document feeder
  • Flatbed scanning for books and oversize documents
  • Connects to Windows PC with SCSI-2 interface
  • Optional Image Processing Unit
