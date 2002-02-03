PDF inFusion eForms Source: ITM Associates, Inc.

Transform your eBusiness transactions with Award Winning PDF inFusion eForms. With PDF inFusion eForms, your customers and employees can fill-out PDF forms via the web with the free Acrobat Reader and have the data instantly submitted to back-end databases (including Lotus Domino, DB/2, SQL Server) for workflow, routing and approval. Moreover with PDF inFusion eforms, you can dynamically populate PDF forms with data to control the exact layout and security of your output.

Typical uses of PDF inFusion eForms include ACORD forms, online policy delivery, non-disclosure documents, leases, contracts, and applications.