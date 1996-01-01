www.ecmconnection.com

The KV-SS905C High Speed Full Color Duplex Scanner offers you the best of both worlds. Not only does it flawlessly handle a large volume of documents, the KV-SS905C offers binary and full color duplex scanning at a touch of button, all at an astonishing speed of 174 ipm. Whether your documents call for traditional binary scanning or dual sided color, the KV-SS905C delivers the image quality that you have come to expect from Panasonic.
  • Full Color Duplex Production Scanning at 98 ppm / 174 ipm
  • 600 dpi Binary and 400 dpi Color resolution
  • Advanced Panasonic Image Enhancement Technology including Dynamic Threshold Technology
  • RTIV Image Capture Utility
  • Selectable Black/White reference
  • Multi-color drop-out
  • Multi Stream output
  • ISIS Certified and TWAIN Compliant drivers
