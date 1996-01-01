KV-SS905C High Speed Full Color Duplex Scanner Source: Z-Source, Inc.

600 dpi Binary and 400 dpi Color resolution

Advanced Panasonic Image Enhancement Technology including Dynamic Threshold Technology

RTIV Image Capture Utility

Selectable Black/White reference

Multi-color drop-out

Multi Stream output

ISIS Certified and TWAIN Compliant drivers

The KV-SS905C High Speed Full Color Duplex Scanner offers you the best of both worlds. Not only does it flawlessly handle a large volume of documents, the KV-SS905C offers binary and full color duplex scanning at a touch of button, all at an astonishing speed of 174 ipm. Whether your documents call for traditional binary scanning or dual sided color, the KV-SS905C delivers the image quality that you have come to expect from Panasonic.