Source: Z-Source, Inc.
The KV-SS905C High Speed Full Color Duplex Scanner offers you the best of both worlds. Not only does it flawlessly handle a large volume of documents, the KV-SS905C offers binary and full color duplex scanning at a touch of button, all at an astonishing speed of 174 ipm. Whether your documents call for traditional binary scanning or dual sided color, the KV-SS905C delivers the image quality that you have come to expect from Panasonic.
- Full Color Duplex Production Scanning at 98 ppm / 174 ipm
- 600 dpi Binary and 400 dpi Color resolution
- Advanced Panasonic Image Enhancement Technology
including Dynamic Threshold Technology
- RTIV Image Capture Utility
- Selectable Black/White reference
- Multi-color drop-out
- Multi Stream output
- ISIS Certified and TWAIN Compliant drivers