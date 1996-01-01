KV-S2045C WorkGroup Color Scanner Source: Z-Source, Inc.

The KV-S2045C is a duplex full color desktop scanner that offers a wide assortment of features that makes it an ideal scanning system in todays business environment

Full Color Duplex Production Scanning at 18 ppm / 33 ipm (Letter, Portrait 150 dpi)

Advanced Panasonic Image Enhancement Technology (PIE-II)

Reliable Throughput Image Viewer capture utility included R, G, B color drop-out capability

ISIS Certified and TWAIN Compliant drivers included.

Kofax Certified

100 dpi -600 dpi Color / Binary

The KV-S2045C is a duplex full color desktop scanner that offers a wide assortment of features that makes it an ideal scanning system in todays business environment. Compact and lightweight, the KV-S2045C offers a brisk binary scanning at 41.5 ppm / 73.8 ipm, and color duplex scanning at a crisp 18.9 ppm / 33.7 ipm, and can scan up to 600 dpi optical resolution. The KV-S2045C is equipped with Panasonic Image Enhancement Technology, which can improve the quality of your scanned images, even beyond the quality of your original documents, making your workgroup scanning worries a thing of the past.