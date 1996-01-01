Toggle navigation
Home
Solutions
Accounts Payable / Remittance Processing
Automation
Compliance
Document Migration
Forms Processing
Government
Healthcare
Records Management
Sharepoint Solutions
Transactional Content Management
Web Content Management
Products
Software
Capture
OCR
Hardware
Check Scanners
Desktop Scanners
High-Volume Scanners
Mailroom Scanners
Networked Scanners
Production Scanners
Ultra High-Volume Scanners
Services
Business Process Management
Business Process Outsourcing
Maintenance / Service
Newsletter Archive
Product/Service
KODAK i80 Scanner
With up to 600 dpi optical resolution, the KODAK i80 Scanner provides excellent image quality for all types of documents: bitonal, grayscale, and color. You can scan pictures for presentations, web publishing, and more
Newsletter Signup
Get the latest industry news, insights, and analysis delivered to your inbox.
Join your peers
I agree to the
Terms
and
Privacy Statement
.
SIGN ME UP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
×
Contact Details
Address
Phone
Company Profile
Email Us
Advertise
Request Media Kit
Editorial Submission Guidelines
For ECM Subscribers
RSS Feeds
Manage Profile
Manage Newsletter Subscription
About Us
Contact ECM Connection
Copyright
© 1996-2019
VertMarkets, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.
Terms of Use
.
Privacy Statement
.
Subscriber Request Form
.