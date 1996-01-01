test.ecmconnection.com

Product/Service

KODAK i80 Scanner

Image1
With up to 600 dpi optical resolution, the KODAK i80 Scanner provides excellent image quality for all types of documents: bitonal, grayscale, and color. You can scan pictures for presentations, web publishing, and more
    Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.