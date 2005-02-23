2.23.05 -- Feature Article: Preparing For The Freedom Of Information Act's (FOIA's) Impact

|
|From The Chief Editor
|Welcome back to the ECM Connection newsletter. Prices for low-volume and mid-volume scanners are dropping. At the same time, vendors are building high-end features into those machines. Consequently, organizations are looking to decentralize some of their document imaging operations. In my latest "Talking To Tom" interview, Kodak's Bill Gates confirms the viability of deploying feature-rich scanners across multiple locations and workstations. And, speaking of document capture, read about the Industry ACE awards we'll be presenting at AIIM Expo 2005 in May. Vendors of document scanners are included in the categories of ECM suppliers we'll be recognizing. We're accepting nominations through March 18, 2005. Click here for more information and to submit a nomination.
|Featured Articles
|Preparing For The Freedom Of Information Act's (FOIA's) Impact
This document attempts to inform the reader about the key themes of the act, the types of general activities information-holding organizations will need to engage in so they can comply with key features of the act, and the types of technology tools these organizations should consider implementing in order to support their FOIA compliance activities. Submitted by ZyLAB
|Title Company Eliminates Storage Issues
National Abstract Corporation produces title searches, title insurance, abstracts of title, and last owner searches for Lewis and surrounding counties in northern New York state. National Abstract was running out of space to store
these paper documents. Since most of the documents are kept for at least 40 years, storage became a large issue. Submitted by NewWave Technologies
|Compliance Becomes A Top Concern
In the arena of corporate governance and compliance, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) has commanded considerable attention, and deservedly so. But SOX is just one of many federal mandates facing U.S. companies. Submitted by Computhink
|Reduce Registered Mail Processing Costs
A world leader in Internet banking, Banque AGF uses Esker DeliveryWare to equip its customer relationship management (CRM) solution with new communication channels — improving the quality of customer service and increasing productivity. Just one of the delivery channels available to Esker DeliveryWare users, Mail on Demand allows Banque AGF to outsource their registered mail processing, saving them time and money. Submitted by Esker
|How To Ensure Your Images Are Legally Admissible In Court
Why would businesses be reluctant to implement document imaging systems that are proven to make operations more efficient? Unfortunately, the perception that images of documents are not legally admissible in court tends to overshadow the accessibility and easy cross-referencing offered by these systems. Here are some tips and techniques that can help you establish and maintain imaging systems that will stand up in court. Submitted by Imaging Business Machines, LLC
|Document Scanning In The Office
The need for digitizing paper documents to enhance productivity, security, compliance, and data protection has extended beyond specific line-of-business applications to include every document type, at every level of the organization, across government and industry; in small, medium, and large enterprises. This white paper explores how document scanning can improve productivity, protect information, and create opportunities to lower operational costs in front office environments. Submitted by Fujitsu Computer Products Of America
|Featured Products
|AIIM Survey
You're invited to participate in the AIIM Capture and Scanning Trends
Survey.
For those unfamiliar with AIIM's Industry Watch publications, they are a great way for you to benchmark your own activities with those of others. All that is asked is about 10 minutes of your time to complete the survey. In exchange, AIIM will do two things:
First, they'll send you a copy of the survey results at no charge. This research would typically cost quite a bit if purchased from a research house. Second, they'll make a contribution to the Horace Mann School for the Deaf and
Hard of Hearing in Boston.
To take the AIIM Capture and Scanning Trends Survey, click here.
|Featured Download
|Optimizing Document Workflow In Specific Business Environments
|Navigating the rocky shoals of today's economic environment demands that companies look for opportunities to improve efficiency, deepen customer relationships, and generate more profit. Why then, are companies not taking advantage of this tremendous opportunity to make real cost reductions and enhance productivity in the document production arena? Submitted by Océ Digital Document Systems
|Industry Events
AIIM Content Management Solutions Seminars
It's all about how you MANAGE your business DOCUMENTS. Attend an AIIM Content Management Solutions Seminar (in a city near you), and we'll show you how to manage your paper and electronic content.
Click here to register.
----------------------------
At AIIM Expo 2005 in May, ECM Connection will be presenting its Industry ACE awards for enterprise content management.
We're accepting nominations through March 4, 2005, and you're invited to participate. Click here for more information, and to nominate companies you consider to be industry-leading vendors of scanners, capture software, and/or ECM software. And, stay tuned for the announcement of finalists and the launch of online voting.
----------------------------
AIIM 2005 is the largest enterprise content and document management conference and exposition showcasing the technologies and solutions that provide intelligence behind information. For more than 50 years, this annual event attracts business professionals and executive management seeking the latest technologies to capture, manage, share, and store documents and digital content to support business processes, comply with governmental regulations, drive down costs, and gain the competitive edge technologies need to put intelligence behind your information.
AIIM 2005 is now co-located with ON DEMAND, the Digital Printing & Publishing event, making it the largest Enterprise IT Event in North America and bringing together the complete technology solution: from creation to delivery!
----------------------------
Storage World Conference 2005
June 7-9, 2005
Long Beach Convention Center
Long Beach, CA
Get educated and certified at Storage World Conference 2005, June 7-9 in Long Beach, CA. Take part in three days of tutorials, industry keynotes, panels/roundtables, and apply credits toward a Certificate of Completion. Meet with leading storage vendors and end users from all over the world. Qualified users attend free.
