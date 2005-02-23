2.23.05 -- Feature Article: Preparing For The Freedom Of Information Act's (FOIA's) Impact

Featured Articles Preparing For The Freedom Of Information Act's (FOIA's) Impact

This document attempts to inform the reader about the key themes of the act, the types of general activities information-holding organizations will need to engage in so they can comply with key features of the act, and the types of technology tools these organizations should consider implementing in order to support their FOIA compliance activities. Submitted by ZyLAB



Title Company Eliminates Storage Issues

National Abstract Corporation produces title searches, title insurance, abstracts of title, and last owner searches for Lewis and surrounding counties in northern New York state. National Abstract was running out of space to store these paper documents. Since most of the documents are kept for at least 40 years, storage became a large issue. Submitted by NewWave Technologies



Compliance Becomes A Top Concern

In the arena of corporate governance and compliance, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) has commanded considerable attention, and deservedly so. But SOX is just one of many federal mandates facing U.S. companies. Submitted by Computhink



Reduce Registered Mail Processing Costs

A world leader in Internet banking, Banque AGF uses Esker DeliveryWare to equip its customer relationship management (CRM) solution with new communication channels — improving the quality of customer service and increasing productivity. Just one of the delivery channels available to Esker DeliveryWare users, Mail on Demand allows Banque AGF to outsource their registered mail processing, saving them time and money. Submitted by Esker



How To Ensure Your Images Are Legally Admissible In Court

Why would businesses be reluctant to implement document imaging systems that are proven to make operations more efficient? Unfortunately, the perception that images of documents are not legally admissible in court tends to overshadow the accessibility and easy cross-referencing offered by these systems. Here are some tips and techniques that can help you establish and maintain imaging systems that will stand up in court. Submitted by Imaging Business Machines, LLC



Document Scanning In The Office

The need for digitizing paper documents to enhance productivity, security, compliance, and data protection has extended beyond specific line-of-business applications to include every document type, at every level of the organization, across government and industry; in small, medium, and large enterprises. This white paper explores how document scanning can improve productivity, protect information, and create opportunities to lower operational costs in front office environments. Submitted by Fujitsu Computer Products Of America



