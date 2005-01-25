1.25.05 -- Feature Article: Leverage XML For Low-Cost, Distributed Capture

Featured Articles Leverage XML For Low-Cost, Distributed Capture

The reader of this white paper will learn about a new generation of thin-client and tools standards based on XML (extensible markup language) that provide the ability to build systems that have a small overhead, provide security, and can be easily customized. Submitted by Datacap



The Bottom Line: Lost Files Mean Lost Business

To financial services companies such as Irwin Home Equity, servicing loan portfolios is their bread and butter. Without an efficient and effective way to track such important documents, these companies risk substantial reduction in employee productivity. Submitted by Smead Software Solutions



Records Management In The 21st Century

You've got 600 boxes full of documents waiting to be indexed. Your staff has just been cut to a third of its former size. And if you can't prove the worth of the records management department you've just been put in charge of, you might be following your former colleagues out the door. Submitted by TOWER Software



Color Scanning Today And Tomorrow: Simply The Best For Document Capture

In the year since the introduction of the world's first affordable, high-speed color document scanner, leading organizations have already begun to implement color-enabled imaging. Submitted by NewWave Technologies



Enterprise Content Management Aids In Regulatory Compliance

We are living in a time when our nation and the world have been shaken by numerous businesses being probed for corporate improprieties such as wrongful accounting methods and records management fraud. As a result, government agencies are developing new regulations for how organizations must manage their business content. Submitted by Fujitsu Computer Products of America



Industry Watch: Back to Basics: The Search For Efficiency And Compliance

Recently, AIIM surveyed more than 1,800 end users of content and document management technologies in six countries — United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Ireland, and Germany. The survey results point to six major findings relative to user concerns and challenges about enterprise content management (ECM) technologies. Submitted by AIIM



