1.25.05 -- Feature Article: Leverage XML For Low-Cost, Distributed Capture

|
|
|This Newsletter is
sponsored by:
What does the road ahead hold for information capture? Kofax Ascent customers and channel partners will find out at the Transform '05 Conferences in the United States and Europe. Join major industry experts and representatives from key vendors in this annual opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and get ahead of the curve. Ascent customers and partners are invited to learn more at the Kofax Transform '05 Conference Web site.
|From The Chief Editor
|Welcome back to the ECM Connection newsletter. Various mandates regarding
information disclosure require organizations to make electronic documents
readily and publicly accessible. By reading this week's featured download from
EMC/Documentum, you'll learn how one government agency chopped document
retrieval times from several days to fifteen minutes or less.
|
|Featured Articles
|Leverage XML For Low-Cost, Distributed Capture
The reader of this white paper will learn about a new generation of thin-client and tools standards based on XML (extensible markup language) that provide the ability to build systems that have a small overhead, provide security, and can be easily customized. Submitted by Datacap
|The Bottom Line: Lost Files Mean Lost Business
To financial services companies such as Irwin Home Equity, servicing loan portfolios is their bread and butter. Without an efficient and effective way to track such important documents, these companies risk substantial reduction in employee productivity. Submitted by Smead Software Solutions
|Records Management In The 21st Century
You've got 600 boxes full of documents waiting to be indexed. Your staff has just been cut to a third of its former size. And if you can't prove the worth of the records management department you've just been put in charge of, you might be following your former colleagues out the door. Submitted by TOWER Software
|Color Scanning Today And Tomorrow: Simply The Best For Document Capture
In the year since the introduction of the world's first affordable, high-speed color document scanner, leading organizations have already begun to implement color-enabled imaging. Submitted by NewWave Technologies
|Enterprise Content Management Aids In Regulatory Compliance
We are living in a time when our nation and the world have been shaken by numerous businesses being probed for corporate improprieties such as wrongful accounting methods and records management fraud. As a result, government agencies are developing new regulations for how organizations must manage their business content. Submitted by Fujitsu Computer Products of America
|Industry Watch: Back to Basics: The Search For Efficiency And Compliance
Recently, AIIM surveyed more than 1,800 end users of content and document management technologies in six countries — United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Ireland, and Germany. The survey results point to six major findings relative to user concerns and challenges about enterprise content management (ECM) technologies. Submitted by AIIM
|
|
|Featured Products
|E-Series Transport
E-Series is a family high-speed transport designed for banks and payment processing centers that need to read and sort anywhere from 10,000 to 1,000,000 checks per day. With the E-Series' unique TurboTime capability, the capacity of the transport can be temporarily increased to handle peak processing periods. Request additional information and a free quote on this product from BancTec.
|Kodak Scanner 3590C
The Scanner 3590C provides all the class-leading features of the Kodak 3500 series scanners, with a key enhancement: color. The 3590C can perform standard bitonal scanning, or can create color images of the front side while creating bitonal images of the back. In the market for a high-performance, low-cost, color scanning solution? Click here for additional information on the 3590C.
|Health Claims Capture System
Taskmaster HCcs is specifically designed to capture, verify, and store HCFA-1500 or UB-92 medical claim information. The Taskmaster HCcs user interface provides operators with an interface designed specifically for HCFA and UB-92 claims, with image and data snippets side by side. Looking for a capture system for your medical claim information? Set up an appointment with a Datacap representative today.
|Smeadlink Express Loan Document Management
Smeadlink Express Loan Document Management gives you complete control over all documents — both paper and electronic — used throughout the life of a loan. From origination through processing, underwriting, servicing, archiving, and eventual destruction, Smeadlink Loan Document Management puts your team a step ahead of the rest. In the market for a document management solution? Find out how Smeadlink Express can be the solution you've been looking for.
|Check Orientation Multi-Purpose Application Sort Station (COMPASS)
The COMPASS helps to streamline remittance processing by sorting according to various criteria, including change of address. For use with either manual workstations or semi-automated mail extraction equipment, OPEX's sort station reduces labor time and increases operator productivity. Looking for a mail management solution? Request additional information on this product and the other solutions from OPEX.
|
|
|Featured Download
|Form Management Drives Efficiency While Meeting Legislative Mandates
|The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) received a mandate from the Washington state legislature that information from manually filed campaign reports needed to be available to the public in 14 days, and information received from electronic filings needed to be available in seven days. Submitted by EMC/Documentum
|Xerox Scanner Survey
|There seems to be a renewed enthusiasm for employing document imaging/management applications to enhance worker productivity. Many large corporations and government agencies have already implemented successful applications to perform transaction-oriented business critical applications with excellent ROI using a distributed/desktop and/or mobile/remote model.
Please complete a short survey from Xerox to be entered in the drawing for a Xerox DocuMate 252!
|Industry Events
|
AIIM Content Management Solutions Seminars
It's all about how you MANAGE your business DOCUMENTS. Attend an AIIM Content Management Solutions Seminar (in a city near you), and we'll show you how to manage your paper and electronic content.
Click here to register.
----------------------------
AIIM 2005 is the largest enterprise content and document management conference and exposition showcasing the technologies and solutions that provide intelligence behind information. For more than 50 years, this annual event attracts business professionals and executive management seeking the latest technologies to capture, manage, share, and store documents and digital content to support business processes, comply with governmental regulations, drive down costs, and gain the competitive edge technologies needed to put intelligence behind your information.
Now co-located with ON DEMAND, the Digital Printing & Publishing event, making it the largest Enterprise IT Event in North America and bringing together the complete technology solution: from creation to delivery!
|
|Trade Publications
|Browse from the extensive list of complimentary trade publications. Visit HERE for more information.