EMC Centera Source: EMC Corporation

Fast, affordable access to fixed content.EMC Centera is the world's first content addressed storage (CAS) solution specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of "fixed content"—unchanging digital assets retained for active reference and long-term value. Centera provides online access with assured content authenticity and petabyte scalability for a wide range of fixed content including X-rays and MRIs, electronic business documents, e-mail archives, check images, electronic statements, and completed CAD/CAM designs.

The first magnetic disk-based WORM device, Centera facilitates compliance with the most stringent regulatory requirements. It is the optimum solution for fixed content, providing functionality not available in tape, optical, or traditional disk solutions—at a lower total cost of ownership.

An integrated hardware and software system, Centera delivers:

Simple management

With Centera, your applications no longer have to track the physical location of stored information. Instead, Centera creates a unique identifier, based on the attributes of the content, which applications can use for retrieval.

Assured authenticity, efficient replication

To assure content integrity and authenticity, Centera gives each stored object a unique content address, derived from the content itself. No duplicates of the same content are ever stored. And you can choose the data protection option that's best for your deployment: content protection mirroring or, for up to 25 percent more usable capacity, Centera's new content protection parity.

Complete solutions to address regulatory requirements

Centera is integrated into many leading applications across a variety of industries by EMC's Centera Partners. And, the new Centera Compliance Edition is designed to facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements. Whether you need to comply with SEC Rule 17a-4, 21CFR Part 11, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, GoBs, DoD 5015.2, or any of the hundreds of other regulations and standards, Centera Compliance Edition provides the advanced retention and disposition functionality that compliance applications demand.

Scalability without reconfiguration

Centera's architecture is based on redundant arrays of independent nodes (RAIN)—offering petabyte scalability. Adding capacity is easy: Centera auto-discovers and configures the new capacity as it's installed.

Self-healing

Centera continuously monitors to detect and repair soft errors. It also automatically reconfigures itself and replicates objects as necessary if hardware failures occur such as disks or nodes—which are automatically reported through EMC's remote monitoring system.

Business continuity protection

When using content mirroring protection, all information objects are synchronously mirrored within a local Centera cluster to support automatic recovery from component failures. Centera also can be configured to maintain duplicate copies of fixed content at a remote site to guard against site disaster.

Easy installation and non-disruptive upgrades

Install or upgrade Centera in under an hour, without disrupting content access. Centera's software operating environment, CentraStar, also can be upgraded non-disruptively as new versions are released.

Future-proof architecture

Because Centera accommodates new technology without costly and disruptive conversion or migration, long-term data always outlives the technology on which it's stored.



