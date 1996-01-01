Canon DR-5020 Source: Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The Canon DR-5020 Desktop Document Scanner makes short work of your high-volume document imaging applications.

The Canon DR-5020 is an extremely versatile desktop document scanner that delivers the high performance throughput and capacity demanded by today's information-intensive business environments. From business cards and checks to documents as large as 11" x 17", the DR-5020 can handle it all, even original document sets consisting of intermixed sizes and thicknesses at scanning speeds up to 90 pages per minute.

The DR-5020 offers a standard, large-capacity document feeder that holds up to 500 sheets. It's Dynamic Skew Correction feature automatically compensates for skewed documents during feeding for continuous as well as properly aligned images. The DR-5020 offers multiple user-selectable resolution settings up to 400 x 400 dpi for both simplex and duplex scanning operations, giving operators complete control over image density and overall quality. The Canon DR-5020 is a single solution for all your document scanning and archival needs.

