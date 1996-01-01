Canon DR-3060 Source: Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The Canon DR-3060 is a revolutionary Desktop Duplex Scanner offering true high performance right at your desk.

The DR-3060 is powerful, versatile, and reliable while being compact, simple, and economical. By offering Central Reprographic Department quality scanning at a departmental price, while increasing productivity, it represents the new standard in desktop scanning.

In today's increasingly crowded workplace, the DR-3060 is environmentally friendly. Compact and small, the sleek profile belies its extraordinary powers. Blazing scanning speeds of up to 86 images per minute, and 131 "front and back" checks per minute, mean accelerated throughput and reduced operating costs. Multiple scanning modes simplify even complex jobs. Presorting, rescanning, and frequent paper jams have been virtually eliminated.

