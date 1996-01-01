Canon DR-2080C Source: Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Sleek and ultra compact, Canon's new high speed DR-2080C, color document scanner is ideal for capturing documents in minimal space right on your desktop.The new Canon DR-2080C packs everything you need into a compact body: color scanning, fast grayscale and duplex scanning, PDF capability, scan to e-mail, and more. High quality images can be obtained even from hard to scan documents, and a user-friendly interface keeps operation simple.

